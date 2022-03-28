Skip to main content
Chelsea Star Thiago Silva Leaves His Mark for Maracana Stadium's Walk of Fame in Brazil

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has left his mark for the Maracana Stadium's 'Walk of Fame' in his native Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Silva grew up in the youth ranks of Fluminense, a Rio-based team, but moved to RS Futebol to begin his senior career.

The 37-year-old later returned to Fluminense in 2006 where he stayed for three years, before making a name for himself at AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and more recently, Chelsea.

imago1010658259h

The official Chelsea Twitter page released a picture of their star centre-back recently after he left a mark of his feet for the Maracana Stadium's 'Walk of Fame'.

In doing so, the footballing legend joined the likes of Pele, Garrincha, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Romario and Zico, to name just a few.

Silva had been back in Brazil due to international obligations as his nation took part in a World Cup Qualifier against Chile on Thursday 24 March.

The five-time World Cup winners beat their South American rivals 4-0 on the day with goals from Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Philippe Coutinho and Richarlison.

imago1010846688h

Brazil will face Bolivia on Wednesday, who are currently second from bottom in their Qualifying group. Brazil, on the other hand, sit at the top, four points ahead of second-placed Argentina.

When he returns to west London, Silva will be looking forward to his side's Champions League tie with Real Madrid, days after their west London derby with Brentford.

