Chelsea Starlet Billy Gilmour Reveals Story Behind Norwich Loan Switch

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has reflected on his decision to move to Norwich on a season-long loan this summer.

The 20-year-old has joined the Canaries for the upcoming campaign to get regular minutes under his belt after a frustrating few months towards the business end of the previous campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of his side's opening-day Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, the Scotland international has revealed how a move to Daniel Farke's side came about.

Gilmour 2

"While I was on international duty, I was asking Grant (Hanley), 'What's it like? What's the style? What's the boss like? What are the boys like?' I was just constantly peppering him with questions. He was just honest with me. Everything he told me was really good," said Gilmour, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I had some options, but for me, Norwich were first choice. I came here, spoke to the boss, and everything he said sounded really good, the way he wants to play, the way he sees me fitting in. That was what made my choice easier to come to Norwich.

Gilmour 1

"Norwich play football that suits my style, playing out from the back and wanting to keep the ball. For me, this was the perfect opportunity. 

"This is my kind of style of play where I want to play out, get on the ball, and make things happen.

"When I was speaking to the boss (Daniel Farke), he was just saying that he sees me in this position in midfield, or he sees me in that position in midfield, it just depends on the formation. He has been really good with me and I am learning under him every day."

sipa_31756595
Billy Norwich.jfif
trevoh-chalobah-chelsea-2018-1520605557-14377
