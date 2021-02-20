Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals personal targets following eye-catching start under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea ace Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up on his ambitions moving forward as an individual after hitting the ground running under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Hudson-Odoi, a predominant winger, has become an integral member of the starting XI under Tuchel with a series of eye-catching displays operating in a newfound right wing-back role.

"I feel especially playing as a wing-back or in a winger’s position, you want to be getting to the back post and getting those tap-ins," said the Cobham graduate, in an interview with Chelsea.

"Every goal counts at the end of the day, so no matter what it is, you want to be getting on the scoresheet or getting assists and helping the team as much as possible."

The 20-year-old, who's already has bagged five goals and four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season, has sought to improve on his end-product in front of goal and keep putting up the numbers as he's shown in recent months.

He added: "I’ve said to myself that whenever I’m around the box, I want to be more clinical and more ruthless, take my chances when they come and hopefully hit the back of the net more often. The tap-ins are the best ones to get at the back post on the blindside of the defender.

"I haven’t set a specific target for myself but I just try to score as many as possible. It’s good to know we’ve got the players around who are capable of getting the ball into the back post as well for those tap-ins or finding cutbacks or playing crucial passes to get you in on goal.

"I’ve just got to make sure I keep getting in those positions to try and get a shot away and hopefully, that goes in the back of the net."

