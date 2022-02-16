Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Stars Celebrate FIFA Club World Cup Triumph at Dinner in London

Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup winning squad celebrated their triumph at dinner in London upon their return to England.

The Blues lifted the trophy after a 2-1 victory in Abu Dhabi against Palmeiras last weekend.

And now the have been pictured out to dinner together to celebrate, via Daily Mail.

Romelu Lukaku's opener was cancelled out in the second half before Kai Havertz stepped up to convert a penalty which saw Chelsea lift the cup.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta was in attendance at the meal in London along with Jorginho, Lukaku, Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and many more of the history making squad.

The victory saw Chelsea lift the title for the first time in the club's history and the Blues have finally won every trophy that there is to win.

Read More

imago1009784379h

There was no sign of Thomas Tuchel or his backroom staff who may have allowed the players time to celebrate by themselves, away from their superiors at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea boss was proud of his side for making history but challenged them to continue to win more trophies.

He said: "There's still things to win. It never stops.

"As boys we dreamed to have finals like this, very special. We wanted to play with no regrets," he said.

"Yeah, I'm a part in it. I'm happy to have the chance, we said before in the dressing room what an opportunity. Everybody is jealous of us.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009795445h
News

Chelsea Stars Celebrate FIFA Club World Cup Triumph at Dinner in London

43 seconds ago
imago1008938281h
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals He Didn't Believe Chelsea Interest Was Genuine

30 minutes ago
imago1009839509h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Ajax Winger Antony Ahead of Potential Summer Transfer Swoop

1 hour ago
imago1009456123h
Transfer News

Report: Haaland Departure Sets Chelsea Back in Pursuit of Reims Striker Ekitike

1 hour ago
imago1009765828h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Keen on Long Time Transfer Target Raphinha From Leeds

2 hours ago
imago1009556562h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga First Choice Target for Maurizio Sarri at Lazio

2 hours ago
imago1009585770h (1)
News

Andreas Christensen Reveals All on His Chelsea Career So Far

3 hours ago
imago1009776299h
News

Report: Chelsea Considered Ian Maatsen Recall After Ben Chilwell Injury

3 hours ago