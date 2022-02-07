"Edouuuuuu" - Chelsea Stars Congratulate Edouard Mendy for African Cup of Nations Triumph With Senegal

Chelsea Stars Congratulate Edouard Mendy for His African Cup of Nations Triumph With Senegal

Chelsea stars have congratulated their teammate Edouard Mendy for his African Cup of Nations triumph with Senegal.

The Blues goalkeeper has been with his national team since the beginning of January as they competed in the tournament.

His country went on to reach the final against Egypt and ended the game as victors after a penalty shootout, with Mendy saving against Mohanad Lasheen to allow Sadio Mane to score the winning spot-kick.

The goalkeeper posted a picture of him with the trophy on Instagram and was congratulated by Chelsea players both from past and present.

Jorginho replied below the post to say: "Yessss papaiii 😍😍😍 you deserve it ❤️❤️", with Antonio Rudiger showing his support by saying: "Edoooooouuuuuuuu ❤️"

Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta and attacker Mason Mount also sent their support for the Senegalese Champion, as they commented "Edouuuuuu".

Chelsea legend John Terry sent his congratulations to the 29-year-old, with Tammy Abraham also sending his regards for his former teammate.

Mendy is now set to rejoin his Blues teammates as they prepare to compete in the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The European Champions will play Al Hilal in the semi-final of the tournament on Wednesday and should they win, they will face either Palmeiras or Al Ahly in the final on Saturday.

His last game in goal for Chelsea was the 2-2 draw against Liverpool in their first game of 2022, with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli both filling in for the Senegal international in his absence.

