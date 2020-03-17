Chelsea stars keeping fit during COVID-19 isolation period

Several of the Chelsea cohort have taken to social media to show off their fitness routines after the Blues were put into a period of self-isolation.

It came after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, meaning the Blues partially closed their Cobham training base which saw the squad having to remain at home.

But they have continued their fitness work off of the field, and some of the action has been captured on social media.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The 19-year-old is continuing his recovery after testing positive for coronavirus last week, but winger is looking to return to action 'very soon'.

"Hi guys. As you may be aware, I’ve had the virus for the last couple of days which I’ve recovered from," the teenager said in a video last week.

“I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. Hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care."

Antonio Rudiger

Mateo Kovacic

The Croatian has been forced to sit on the sidelines in recent weeks for Chelsea, but the 25-year-old continued his recovery with work on the bike.

Tammy Abraham

It remains unclear when the Premier League will return to complete the remainder of the season, with the league currently suspended until April 3rd.

