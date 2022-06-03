Skip to main content

Chelsea Stars Jorginho and Emerson Both Leave Italy Nations League Camp

Chelsea stars Jorginho and Emerson have both left the Italian national team training camp ahead of their Nations League fixtures. 

Both players featured against Argentina in the Finalissima on Wednesday night, with the South Americans beating the European Champions 3-0 at Wembley Stadium. 

Jorginho has just completed his fourth season at Chelsea, with Emerson now returning to the club ahead of pre-season after his loan spell at Ligue 1 side Lyon. 

According to football.london, the Blues duo have both left their country's training camp ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Germany, Hungary and England.

They are two of six players who have departed from international duty, alongside Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Marco Verratti. 

Emerson is set to be welcomed back at Chelsea next season after his loan spell at Lyon, with the left-back making 36 appearances in all competitions for the French side.

He also believed to be keen on a return and competing for a starting spot against Ben Chilwell, who spent the majority of the campaign on the sidelines due to injury.

There is speculation over the future of Jorginho though, with the Blues reportedly set to allow him to leave the club in the summer.

He has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus amid a potential summer departure from Stamford Bridge.

However it is believed that such a transfer would depend on the Blues' valuation of the player, with the Italian club not wanting to pay a large fee.

