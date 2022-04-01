Skip to main content
Chelsea Stars Learn 2022 Qatar World Cup Fate as Group Stage Draw Confirmed

The 2022 World Cup for Qatar has been made which has seen the Chelsea cohort who will be involved find out who they will face in November.

Thomas Tuchel's side have a whole host of players who will head to the tournament in the middle East after securing qualification. 

imago1010962439h

Group B is dominated with Chelsea players as England and USMNT could be joined by Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in November. 

Group E sees Spain and Germany come head-to-head, a total of seven current Blues potentially coming up against each other.

Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi could come up against Mateo Kovacic in Group F.

Here is the full confirmed group stage draw for 2022 Qatar World Cup, which notes all of the players who are eligible to play for their current allegiance:

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal - Edouard Mendy

Netherlands

Group B

England - Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Iran

USA - Christian Pulisic

Scotland/Wales/Ukraine - Billy Gilmour/Ethan Ampadu

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico 

Poland

Group D

France - Malang Sarr, N'Golo Kante

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UAE/Australia/Peru

Denmark - Andreas Christensen

Tunisia

Group E

Spain - Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Saul Niguez

Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany - Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Japan

Group F

Belgium - Michy Batshuayi, Romelu Lukaku

Canada

Morocco

Croatia - Mateo Kovacic

Group G

Brazil - Thiago Silva, Kenedy

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana - Baba Rahman

Uruguay

South Korea

