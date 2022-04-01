Chelsea Stars Learn 2022 Qatar World Cup Fate as Group Stage Draw Confirmed
The 2022 World Cup for Qatar has been made which has seen the Chelsea cohort who will be involved find out who they will face in November.
Thomas Tuchel's side have a whole host of players who will head to the tournament in the middle East after securing qualification.
Group B is dominated with Chelsea players as England and USMNT could be joined by Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in November.
Group E sees Spain and Germany come head-to-head, a total of seven current Blues potentially coming up against each other.
Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi could come up against Mateo Kovacic in Group F.
Here is the full confirmed group stage draw for 2022 Qatar World Cup, which notes all of the players who are eligible to play for their current allegiance:
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal - Edouard Mendy
Netherlands
Group B
England - Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi
Iran
USA - Christian Pulisic
Scotland/Wales/Ukraine - Billy Gilmour/Ethan Ampadu
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France - Malang Sarr, N'Golo Kante
UAE/Australia/Peru
Denmark - Andreas Christensen
Tunisia
Group E
Spain - Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Saul Niguez
Costa Rica/New Zealand
Germany - Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
Japan
Group F
Belgium - Michy Batshuayi, Romelu Lukaku
Canada
Morocco
Croatia - Mateo Kovacic
Group G
Brazil - Thiago Silva, Kenedy
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana - Baba Rahman
Uruguay
South Korea
