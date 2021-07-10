Chelsea Stars Both Past and Present React to Willy Caballero Exit

Chelsea players both past and present have taken to social media to react to the news of Willy Caballero's departure as the goalkeeper leaves Stamford Bridge after four years with the club.

The goalkeeper arrived from Manchester City in the summer of 2017 and made 38 appearances in all competitions during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Caballero spent the majority of his time at the club acting as the second choice goalkeeper, but was always reliable when needed to step into the starting line-up.

Several of Caballero's former teammates replied to his farewell message.

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta led with: "Eres muy grande, Willy! Gracias a ti" in Caballero's native language, translating to "You are very big. Thanks for everything."

This was followed by fellow goalkeeper's Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, who worked closely with Caballero this season on the way to winning the Champions League.

Former teammate Pedro Rodriguez said: "Big animal! You are a great player."

Youngsters Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour also bidded fairwell to the shot-stopper - Abraham commenting: "Will miss you big bro".

Most surprisingly, Chelsea legend John Terry sent a farewell message despite never playing with Caballero. The former Blue said "Good Luck mate".

It was previously thought that Caballero would hang up his boots but at the age of 39, the goalkeeper appears to wish to continue his career and will be signing for a new club as a free agent this summer.

The goalkeeper hasn't been linked with any clubs but he could return to his native Argentina, or back to Spain where he spent the majority of his early career.

