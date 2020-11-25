Chelsea stars pay tributes to 1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona who dies aged 60

Footballing icon Diego Armando Maradona has passed away at the age of 60.

Maradona, who is argued to be one of football's greatest ever players, underwent brain surgery earlier this month which was successful.

The 1986 World Cup winner, formerly of Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors, died of a heart attack in his native country Argentina, according to reports.

The Argentinian Football Association confirmed his passing on Twitter: "The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

----------

Here's how current and former Chelsea stars have paid tribute to Maradona on social media:

----------

A footballing icon gone, but never forgotten.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube