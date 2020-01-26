Chelsea stars pay tributes to Kobe Bryant who tragically died in helicopter crash

Tributes have poured in for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who has been confirmed to have tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The devastating news on an icon who influenced not only the world of basketball, but the world of sport and beyond.

Bryant was travelling to a basketball game with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna when the helicopter came down.

The City of Calabasas confirmed the heartbreaking news on Sunday evening:

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating," said a statement.

Chelsea stars have paid tribute to the former NBA star on social media:

Callum Hudson-Odoi on Instagram

Reece James on Instagram

Tammy Abraham on Instagram

Fikayo Tomori on Instagram

Antonio Rudiger on Instagram

Christian Pulisic on Instagram

