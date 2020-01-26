Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Chelsea stars pay tributes to Kobe Bryant who tragically died in helicopter crash

Matt Debono

Tributes have poured in for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who has been confirmed to have tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. 

The devastating news on an icon who influenced not only the world of basketball, but the world of sport and beyond. 

Bryant was travelling to a basketball game with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna when the helicopter came down.

The City of Calabasas confirmed the heartbreaking news on Sunday evening:

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating," said a statement.

Chelsea stars have paid tribute to the former NBA star on social media:

9396170E-7917-47C2-86BD-6EECAD46E352
Callum Hudson-Odoi on Instagram
34B8A575-D536-4767-A5C7-353FE582F544
Reece James on Instagram
640FD044-B6B0-4205-BDB4-F15DD39B2E84
Tammy Abraham on Instagram
D591F4FE-ED9B-43AD-BF62-306D706CD280
Fikayo Tomori on Instagram
EB10600C-47F4-4953-962C-A18DA22FD5C7
Antonio Rudiger on Instagram
B02FDF4A-7ADC-4D42-9D9E-28C3FF71D635
Christian Pulisic on Instagram

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea have to do better if they want to fight for trophies

Cesar Azpilicueta has sent out a warning to the rest of the Chelsea side that things thing need to improve if they are going to challenge for trophies.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea make enquiry for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita and his representatives over a potential move across London.

Matt Debono

Fikayo Tomori eyeing FA Cup silverware with Chelsea

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is targeting silverware and FA Cup glory after the Blues booked their spot in the last-16 of the competition.

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard 'keeping tabs' on in-form Brentford forward Ollie Watkins

Chelsea have reportedly turned their attentions to the Championship, and to Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as a long-term transfer target.

Matt Debono

Chelsea target Edinson Cavani pulled from PSG matchday squad with transfer situation 'not clear'

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani this month after boss Thomas Tuchel removed the striker from his matchday squad.

Matt Debono

What ball number are Chelsea in the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?

Chelsea will find out their opponents for the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round on Monday as they look to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Chelsea still hurting from summer departure of Eden Hazard

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have to get their recruitment right as he looks to build on his squad with just under a week to go until the January transfer window closes.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Billy Gilmour best player on pitch for Chelsea after making FA Cup debut

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was full of praise for Billy Gilmour after the teenager made his Emirates FA Cup debut.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard pleased for Michy Batshuayi getting on scoresheet for Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was happy and pleased for Michy Batshuayi after the Belgian got on the scoresheet in the Blues' FA Cup win.

Matt Debono

'It's a frustrating period again' - Frank Lampard on FA Cup win against Hull City

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard showed his frustrations again after Chelsea narrowly beat Championship side Hull City in the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono