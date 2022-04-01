Skip to main content
Chelsea Stars to Learn 2022 World Cup Fate as Draw Details Confirmed

Many Chelsea players will learn who they will face at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year when the draw is made on Friday.

Chelsea have participants in all pots for the draw as some players missed out on the trip to Qatar in November. 

Christian Pulisic secured qualification with the USMNT in midweek, but Italy, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri all missed out as they were knocked out in the play-offs by North Macedonia.

imago1010890394h

Edouard Mendy, Mason Mount, Reece James, Thiago Silva and others are all expected to link up with their countries at the end of the year should they be fit and ready for selection.

Here are all of the details you need to know ahead of Friday's draw:

What time, and where is the draw?

Location: Doha Exhibition & Conference Centre, Qatar

Date/Time: Friday 1 April / 4.45pm (UK)

How can I watch the draw?

The draw is able to be watched on the BBC, Sky, and the FIFA website are also live streaming the draw.

Which countries are in which pot?

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Costa Rica/New Zealand, UAE/Australia/Peru

When is the World Cup due to be played?

The tournament will take place between November 21 and December 21 in Qatar.

