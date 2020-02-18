Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea issue statement on homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans

Matt Debono

Chelsea have issued a statement regarding homophobic chanting from the visiting support of Manchester United in Monday night's Premier League fixture.

The clash saw the Red Devils collect all three points at Stamford Bridge, but the game was not only marred by VAR controversy but also discriminatory chanting.

Chants coming from the visiting section at Stamford Bridge won't be tolerated by the club and they are now looking to take all the appropriate action necessary.

A statement was released by Chelsea Football Club on Tuesday evening.

It reads: 

At last night’s match a large group of Manchester United supporters made unacceptable homophobic chants. A number of these away supporters were prevented from entering the stadium and others were ejected during the game.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated at Chelsea Football Club. Those supporters will be banned from attending matches at Stamford Bridge in future, and in cooperation with Manchester United we have passed the details of those supporters to them so they can take appropriate action.

"Chelsea Football Club is a diverse and inclusive club and will always take firm action against all forms of discriminatory behaviour."

