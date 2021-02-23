Chelsea suffer double blow as Mason Mount & Jorginho suspended for second-leg of Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid

Chelsea will be without duo Mason Mount and Jorginho for the second-leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel won't have the midfield pair available for the second-leg at Stamford Bridge next month after they were both booked in the first-leg win in Romania.

Olivier Giroud handed Chelsea the advantage at the half-way point in the tie following a spectacular bicycle kick in the 71st minute to earn the Blues a 1-0 win against Diego Simeone's side.

But on a night of positives for Tuchel's side, the only downside was Mount and Jorginho picking up bookings which sees them ruled out of the return leg.

Mount was booked inside the first minute after a foul on Joao Felix, as was Jorginho on the Portuguese in the second-half.

Speaking post-match, Tuchel said: "We knew before the game [there was that risk]. One player, I think Mason, got their yellow card very early and then unfortunately Jorgi made a tactical foul which at that moment for unfortunately necessary.

"So we will have to find solutions, but there are many games between now and the second leg. We play Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton so on. So we will find a solution when it is time for it."

