    • October 20, 2021
    Chelsea Suffer Double Injury Blow as Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Set for Time On Sidelines

    Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are set for a spell on the sidelines through injury, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed. 

    The duo were both forced off in the first half of their 4-0 win over Malmo on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge

    Lukaku won a penalty but injured his ankle in the process, while Werner pulled up with a hamstring problem just before the half-time interval.

    sipa_35664573

    Chelsea went on to see the group game out to earn their second win in Group H, but they are expected to be without their two forwards against Norwich City on Saturday at the very least.

    Tuchel offered an update post-match of the duo, telling BT Sport: "We have a twist of the ankle with Romelu. Muscle injury and hamstrings for Timo. They will be some days out, I guess."

    He spoke to the media in his post-match press conference, adding: "I don't know too much more than you. Romelu twisted his ankle with the foul in the box and Timo has a hamstring injury. It will take a while for both of them. We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches."

    sipa_35664939

    Tuchel will now need to rely on others at the weekend against Norwich with the pair likely to be unavailable. 

    Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz came on from the bench due to the injuries to Lukaku and Werner, and Tuchel has told them and the rest of the squad they have a chance to prove themselves now.

    He added"Always, always a chance and it is always necessary to prove a point. They can prove a point now so we will have some games without Romelu and Timo so everyone is invited to join the race for minutes on the pitch."

    sipa_35664595
    Chelsea Suffer Double Injury Blow as Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Set for Time On Sidelines

