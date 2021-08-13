N'Golo Kante Hands Chelsea Injury Concern for Crystal Palace Opener

N'Golo Kante is a major doubt for Chelsea's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

After coming off in the second half during Chelsea's penalty shootout win on Wednesday night against Villarreal to claim victory in the UEFA Super Cup final, Tuchel has revealed the Frenchman is unlikely to feature at the weekend.

He has picked up an 'issue' and could join Hakim Ziyech on the sidelines after he was also ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We have some issues with N’Golo Kante. We need to sort it out from the final," revealed Tuchel.

Tuchel has more decisions to make with several of his players still working their way back to full fitness. Late decisions will be made on the team selection on Saturday.

Tuchel added: "The decisions have not been made yet, who we push over the line. The recommendation for some is 60/70 minutes, who do we push over this line to do another 90. It’s hard to predict the physical demands from tomorrow’s game and the decisions are not made. We will take our time and talk to the physical department and make the decisions tomorrow morning. We have one more night to sleep, maybe the biggest and most important thing now - to find good sleep, eat good and drink good."

