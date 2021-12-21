Chelsea Handed Quadruple Blow as Thomas Tuchel Rules Four Out of Brentford Clash

Chelsea will have four more players unavailable for their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Brentford on Wednesday night, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The Blues head coach will not be taking any risks against Thomas Frank's side as he looks to rest players to ensure players' health is prioritised.

After Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all ruled out with Covid-19, the academy stars joined first-team training, including Lewis Baker who was set to start on Wednesday.

But Tuchel confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19, handing him a 10-day self-isolation stint. Andreas Christensen (back) and Trevoh Chalobah will also be absent in midweek, while N'Golo Kante will be given the night off after Chelsea were forced into an irresponsible decision to play him against Wolves.

"What we did with N’Golo Kante for 90 minutes was close to irresponsible," Tuchel admitted on Tuesday ahead of the cup tie.

"Will he be involved against Brentford? Simply no. We cannot do this and I will not do it.

"We will now give him time to recover and prepare for Aston Villa and this is the situation."

He added: "Andreas is very doubtful for injury and the same for Trevoh Chalobah.

"From the match, we have Chalobah a big doubt. N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic we took a huge risk with, and we now are paying for this. Two matches in one week for them is simply impossible."

Jorginho returned to training on Monday after returning a negative Covid-19 test following a false positive which led to him being left at home against Wolves precautionary. Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains out.

It's likely Chelsea will make a whole host of changes to rest several key players ahead of their festive run-in as they try to cope with the depleted squad numbers.

