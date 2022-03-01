Chelsea Suffering From Physical Overload After Tough Carabao Cup Final Ahead of Midweek FA Cup Tie

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed several of his players are suffering from physical overload following a tough Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

This comes ahead of his side's FA Cup fifth round tie with Luton on Wednesday evening.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of the midweek fixture, Tuchel revealed the extent of the physical effects of Sunday's match on his side.

"The situation is very good before the match with only Ben Chilwell out," he said on Tuesday. "The situation changed drastically in this match, we now have a lot of players with a physical overload.

"We have some injuries from the match. In the moment it is too much to comment, it’s a massive list. We need to see, we have training today.

"The physios, the doctors are working with the players. We are finding out and can take the last decision tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton and see who’s ready to play.

"We want to be ready to play. We suffered, the third time we played overtime. It was an intense match. This is where we are."

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

The European champions manager also went on to disclose Reece James' position after his return to the action for the first time in 2022.

“Brilliant form (from Reece James) but now with a huge overload on his shoulders. The recommendation was 20 minutes before the match but it was over 70 with extra tension, extra pressure in a final against Liverpool."

