Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Suffering From Physical Overload After Tough Carabao Cup Final Ahead of Midweek FA Cup Tie

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed several of his players are suffering from physical overload following a tough Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

This comes ahead of his side's FA Cup fifth round tie with Luton on Wednesday evening.

imago1010216227h (1)

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of the midweek fixture, Tuchel revealed the extent of the physical effects of Sunday's match on his side.

"The situation is very good before the match with only Ben Chilwell out," he said on Tuesday. "The situation changed drastically in this match, we now have a lot of players with a physical overload.

"We have some injuries from the match. In the moment it is too much to comment, it’s a massive list. We need to see, we have training today.

Read More

"The physios, the doctors are working with the players. We are finding out and can take the last decision tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton and see who’s ready to play.

"We want to be ready to play. We suffered, the third time we played overtime. It was an intense match. This is where we are."

imago1010237089h

The European champions manager also went on to disclose Reece James' position after his return to the action for the first time in 2022.

“Brilliant form (from Reece James) but now with a huge overload on his shoulders. The recommendation was 20 minutes before the match but it was over 70 with extra tension, extra pressure in a final against Liverpool."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010216227h (1)
News

Chelsea Suffering From Physical Overload After Tough Carabao Cup Final Ahead of Midweek FA Cup Tie

By Jago Hemming
1 minute ago
imago1009691546h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in 'Ideal Position' to Sign Jules Kounde as Competition Arrives Too Late to Beat Blues

By Jago Hemming
31 minutes ago
imago1010252278h
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Gave Chelsea Squad Day Off After Liverpool Defeat Ahead of Luton FA Cup Tie

By Matt Debono
38 minutes ago
imago1010209690h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Trying to Create Positive Atmosphere at Club Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1009563867h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Have to Complete Professional Job to Avoid FA Cup Upset vs In-Form Luton

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1010231610h
News

'Right Attitude, Motivation & Commitment' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad for Luton Town FA Cup Tie

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1010088973h (1)
Transfer News

Report: '99% Agreement' for Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen to Join Barcelona

By Jago Hemming
3 hours ago
imago1010081687h
News

Thomas Tuchel Rubbishes Chelsea's FA Cup Final Talk With Full Focus on Luton Town

By Nick Emms
4 hours ago