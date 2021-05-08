Chelsea 'super tired' after beating Man City in Premier League, admits Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admitted the Chelsea dressing room were 'super tired' after their stoppage time win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side were denied the chance to clinch the title after Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso's last-gasp goal sealed a 2-1 comeback at the Etihad to hand the Blues all three points in Manchester.

It's two wins out of two for Tuchel over Guardiola, but the big one - the Champions League final on May 29 - is that one that is left to play, and really counts.

Chelsea have gathered momentum and confidence in the 'dress rehearsal' for the final at the end of the month and Tuchel believes it is a significant result ahead of the European showdown.

"Yes, it's the best to have the consecutive good performances that lead to good results. The feeling in the dressing room is that the guys are super tired.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Everybody who was out there gave every drop of intensity and work rate. This is what you need to feel it, really feel the strong bond and strengthen your bond. These experiences, these wins, these big games and you need to be a bit lucky, like I said, this is nothing to be ashamed of.

"Especially because the players do everything they can to force luck on our side. This is what it is and now we catch the momentum and we have another big win, from there on, it increases our self-confidence in a healthy way. Everyone knows we have to restart on Wednesday."

