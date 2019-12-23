Chelsea supporter arrested for allegedly racially abusing Spurs forward Son Heung-min

A Chelsea supporter has been arrested for allegedly racially abusing Spurs forward Son Heung-min during the Blues' 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Korean star was sent off for violent conduct after kicking out at Antonio Rudiger in Spurs' 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the London derby, courtesy of a brace from Willian.

Antonio Rudiger was allegedly racially abused by home supporters, but now there has been another incident but from a Chelsea fan.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on the alleged racism at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

----------

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they are investigating alleged racist chanting from the fixture, and the Chelsea fan was ejected from the stadium during the game in north London, and arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence.

The Guardian report that it is understood that the individual targeted forward Son Heung-min.

Fellow Chelsea supporters reported him to the authorities who are now investigating the matter.

It remains unclear, as of writing this, whether the individual has been charged or not by the police.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police reads: "Police were made aware of alleged racist chanting during the second half of the Tottenham vs Chelsea match on Sunday, 22 December.

"Officers will work with the club in an attempt to identify any people responsible."

Tottenham initially put out a statement regarding Antonio Rudiger, and it now appears they and Chelsea have two matters to deal with.

"We are now conducting a thorough investigation, which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations. Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium.

"We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube