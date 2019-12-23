Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Chelsea supporter arrested for allegedly racially abusing Spurs forward Son Heung-min

Matt Debono

A Chelsea supporter has been arrested for allegedly racially abusing Spurs forward Son Heung-min during the Blues' 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. 

The Korean star was sent off for violent conduct after kicking out at Antonio Rudiger in Spurs' 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the London derby, courtesy of a brace from Willian. 

Antonio Rudiger was allegedly racially abused by home supporters, but now there has been another incident but from a Chelsea fan. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on the alleged racism at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

----------

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they are investigating alleged racist chanting from the fixture, and the Chelsea fan was ejected from the stadium during the game in north London, and arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence.

The Guardian report that it is understood that the individual targeted forward Son Heung-min.

Fellow Chelsea supporters reported him to the authorities who are now investigating the matter. 

It remains unclear, as of writing this, whether the individual has been charged or not by the police.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police reads: "Police were made aware of alleged racist chanting during the second half of the Tottenham vs Chelsea match on Sunday, 22 December. 

"Officers will work with the club in an attempt to identify any people responsible."

Tottenham initially put out a statement regarding Antonio Rudiger, and it now appears they and Chelsea have two matters to deal with. 

"We are now conducting a thorough investigation, which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations. Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium.

"We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

N'Golo Kante: Mason Mount has the biggest potential at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has tipped teammate Mason Mount to be the player with the biggest potential at the club.

Lyon join Inter Milan in January race for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Thomas.Overend

Lyon are set to join Inter Milan in the race to sign Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud in January.

Willian makes Premier League Team of the Week after brace for Chelsea against Tottenham

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Willian has been included in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Week after his influence in the Blues' victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mason Mounts' father 'tells Jose Mourinho to zip it' following Chelsea's 2-0 win over Spurs

Matt Debono

Tony Mount, Mason Mount's father, took to social media to throw shade at former Chelsea, now Spurs boss Jose Mourinho after the Blues ran out victors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea injury news: Cesar Azpilicueta provides update on fitness ahead of Southampton

Matt Debono

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is hoping to be fit for the Blues' Premier League clash against relegation-threatened Southampton on Boxing Day.

Mateo Kovacic suspended for Chelsea's Boxing Day clash with Southampton

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the Boxing Day clash with Southampton at Stamford Bridge through suspension.

Antonio Rudiger breaks silence following alleged racist abuse in Chelsea's win against Tottenham

Matt Debono

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has broken his silence following the alleged racist abuse which occurred in the Blues' victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

HIGHLIGHTS: Willian bags brace against Spurs as Chelsea cruise to victory in north London

Matt Debono

A brace from Willian ensured Chelsea took the bragging rights from Tottenham Hotspur after a comfortable win for the Blues in north London.

Chelsea victory marred by alleged racist abuse and object throwing from Spurs 'fans'

Matt Debono

Chelsea had their 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur tainted following incidents in the home stands on Sunday afternoon.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea produced an incredible away performance to secure all three points against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side in the Premier League.