Chelsea Supporters' Trust Ask Club to Withdraw Middlesbrough Behind Closed Doors Request

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust have asked the Club to withdraw their request to ask for the game against Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors.

Chelsea were denied by the Government to sell more tickets for their away quarter-final tie at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Club are under a special licence which means they cannot sell tickets to their fans. Several hundred tickets have already been sold due to it being before the sanctioning, however over 3,000 tickets will remain unused.

Chelsea hit out at the Government in a statement and reluctantly asked for the match to be played behind closed doors - a request the FA will review on Wednesday.

A club statement read: "It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity. Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances."

However this decision has faced heavy criticism and the Supporters' Trust have asked the Club to withdraw the request.

"The CST has made it clear to the Government and the Sports Minister that supporters must be able to watch their team. We strongly urge the Government to amend the license and allow supporters to obtain tickets.

"Playing behind closed doors does not benefit supporters.

"The CST has asked Chelsea to withdraw the request for the Middlesbrough game to be played behind closed doors."

The Government were quick to condemn the 'threatening' statement, while Middlesbrough were also quick to respond with a statement of their own regarding the 'bizarre and without any merit' request.

"We are aware of Chelsea's request to have Saturday's Emirates FA Cup sixth round tie played behind closed doors and find their suggestion both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever.

"All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club.

"To suggest as result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.

"Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting "integrity" as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.

"We currently await formal notification from the FA of the next steps but rest assured MFC will resist Chelsea's actions in the strongest terms."

