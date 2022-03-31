Chelsea Supporters Trust Concerned Regarding Ricketts Family Alleged Preferential Treatment in Takeover Race

The Chelsea supporters trust have admitted they are concerned regarding the allegations that the Ricketts family have been given preferred treatment in the race to purchase the Club.

This comes following reports that rival groups in the race to purchase Chelsea are said to be angry at supposed 'preferential treatment' from the Club towards the Ricketts family.

Taking to Twitter, the Supporters Trust have stated that they are concerned by the reports.

The Chelsea Supporters Trust wrote: "We note with concern the recent report alleging that rival bidders 'are angry at what they see as preferential treatment being shown by the club toward the Ricketts consortium.' Any sale must be conducted as transparently as possible & with supporter concerns taken into account."

Rival bidders are angry as Bruce Buck attended a meeting between Tom Ricketts and Paul Canoville.

Former Blue Canoville had previously condemned the family, speaking out against them for racist remarks allegedly made by head of the family Joe Ricketts in the past.

Canoville wrote on Twitter: "So I’ve seen and heard enough. I’m backing Chelsea Supporters' Trust and saying a big fat anti racism NO to the Ricketts bid!! Please can you stop even mentioning it."

Chelsea's Bruce Buck facilitated and attended a meeting between Ricketts and Canoville to address his concerns, but say he did not play an active part in it.

The report continues to reveal that it was stressed that no contact should be made with the Chelsea executive during the sale process.

Therefore, rules have been broken and led to concern surrounding the bid.

