The Chelsea Supporters Trust have met with Sir Jim Ratcliffe after he launched a late bid to take over the club, it has been confirmed.

The Monaco-based British billionaire submitted his bid directly to Chelsea as they anticipated the offer despite being surprised at the timing.

Todd Boehly's group were instead named by Raine as the preferred bidder on the same day that Ratcliffe made his bid official, reportedly unaware of the details of the British billionaire's bid.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Ratcliffe had submitted his offer direct to Chelsea rather than Raine Group, seemingly bypassing the process that has been in place for months during the takeover.

Now, Matt Law has revealed, that Ratcliffe is undergoing some o the procedures the other bidders did including meeting the Chelsea Supporters Trust.

It was reported that he was set to meet stakeholders at the club, such as fan groups, this week and he has now done so.

Dom Rosso, Chelsea Supporters Trust vice-chair, said: “While the CST has had initial talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team, no further meeting is yet in the diary.”

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Boehly and his consortium have now entered a period of exclusivity which will allow them time to fully complete the purchase of the club and takeover from Roman Abramovich but Ratcliffe is carrying out the steps to act if the Boehly group are unsuccessful in their final talks.

The British billionaire is on standby and it is believed that Abramovich could still choose him despite Boehly being named as the preferred bidder.

However, there would be complications at Ratcliffe currently owns Ligue 1 side Nice.

