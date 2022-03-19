The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) have confirmed they have held 'positive discussions' with many parties who are interested in buying the Club.

Raine's deadline, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale, ended on Friday night at 9pm (UK) and over 30 bids are believed to have been submitted to purchase the Blues.

As Roman Abramovich departs after 19 years as owner, a new era will begin at Chelsea. New times, mean a period of uncertainty - the question of 'what is to come next' and 'how will the future look'?

The CST has been holding meeting with prospective bidders after penning an open letting inviting them to outline their plans for the Club.

Now the deadline has passed, which will see Raine review all bids before narrowing down the list to a shortlist of three or four, the CST is looking forward to holding more talks with the parties who could become the new owners.

IMAGO / PA Images

A statement read: "The deadline for offers on the future ownership of our club has now passed. For Chelsea fans eager to secure a better future for the club and for any fans who want to improve the governance of football, the hard work starts here.

"The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) has set out a number of expectations to prospective new owners. We want to give them a chance to set out how their stewardship of the club will be geared towards supporters and sustainability. And we hope to develop a respectful and mutually beneficial relationship, between the club, its new owners and its supporters.

"Our most pressing ask is that fans are involved in protecting and nourishing the club's heritage, through the creation of a legally-binding golden share. We call on all prospective owners to confirm their plans to do this as soon as possible.

"The CST has played an important role over these difficult weeks. Through engaging with MPs and the Government we have ensured the voice of Chelsea fans has been heard at the table when decisions have been made. We have ensured information has got to fans, made sure that events such as the Charity Sleepout at Stamford Bridge can go ahead, and we continue to push for tickets to be made available to supporters. We will always fight the corner of Chelsea fans in future discussions.

"We can also confirm that we have held positive discussions with a number of prospective bidders. We have presented them with detailed plans on how our proposals could be implemented. We strongly welcome these proactive discussions and look forward to continuing them in the coming weeks.

"The CST is cautiously optimistic about the future for Chelsea and for football generally. Even at this complicated time for our club, we are seeing the benefit of positive supporter engagement. We now have a huge opportunity to drive positive change in football governance, with supporters at the heart of it. There is clear recognition of the need for this change and near-universal support. Our call for a golden share for fans has received cross party parliamentary support, widespread support among Chelsea supporters, the wider football community and in the media. We cannot let this moment pass.

"We urge the Government to demonstrate it is serious in its support for football fans by insisting upon a golden share for fans and implementing the recommendations of the Fan-led review for the benefit of all football supporters."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube