Chelsea Supporters' Trust issue 'no confidence' in Bruce Buck and Chelsea board following European Super League withdrawal

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust have released a statement confirming their 'little or no confidence' in the club, including Bruce buck and Guy Lawrence.

Chelsea withdrew from plans to join the European Super League after heavy criticism from fans which saw supporters turn up at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night ahead of the match against Brighton to voice their displeasure. Petr Cech came out as shortly after it was reported the club were preparing to withdraw.

They released a club statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning confirming their withdrawal, stating: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League.

"Having joined the group late last week, we've now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And the Supporters' Trust have now responded showing their disapproval at the club's handling of the matter.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, it read: "It has been confirmed that Chelsea Football Club (CFC) is officially withdrawing their intention to join the European “Super League.” Whilst this is a huge win for supporters worldwide, our fight to secure the proper future of the club will continue.

"The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) is appalled with the tone and insincerity of the statement issued by CFC today (00:51 GMT). We request a full and in-depth explanation as to why the board took the decision to turn their back on the European competition and for CFC to explain why they signed up to the “Super League” without prior consultation with their loyal supporters. We are disappointed that an apology has not been included in the statement. The legacy of our club was put at risk for what appears to have been solely for financial gain.

"The CST presently have little or no confidence in our current leadership at Board level. On Monday (19th), Bruce Buck (Chairman) extensively defended CFC’s plan to remain in the “Super League” at a Fan’s Forum meeting. Buck alongside Laurence (CEO) appears to have given no consideration towards the loyal supporters, so their positions would seem untenable moving forward. Our relations with CFC will remain frayed until we have a better understanding of why this decision happened and we are assured that change and safeguards are put in place.

"The CST will not rest until we are comfortable that change and protections are put in place. 116 years of history was jeopardised. This is our club and will remain our club.

"We wish to thank you our supporters and our members. The past few days have shown football at its worst, but also more importantly at its best. Chelsea supporters across the globe should be proud that WE DID IT TOGETHER. All uniting against a disgraceful decision. Our voice was heard, and they listened.

"The next steps are vital, and we will continue to fight for our members to ensure they are heard. We are the club. We are the supporters. We are Chelsea FC."

