Chelsea Supporters' Trust Issue Open Letter to Prospective Buyers

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust has penned an open letter to prospective purchasers of the Club, seeking 'commitments on a number of fundamental issues'.

Chelsea are in the process of being sold after Roman Abramovich, now sanctioned by the UK Government for his ties to Vladimir Putin, put the Club up for sale on March 2.

Bids are being accepted by the American merchant bank Raine until this Friday, March 18, and all bidders have been told to complete a checklist which accompanies their offer.

As interest increases, over 200 parties believed to be interested, the Supporters' Trust has invited all bidders to speak with them regarding their bids and intentions of owning the Football Club, should they be successful.

The preferred bidder will need to be approved by Raine, and then the Government who will issue the new licence for a sale to be given the go ahead.

Once these stages have been completed, the successful party/individual will need to past the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.

In an open letter from the CST, it reads: "We are writing to you as the elected board of the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST). Founded in 2012, the CST is a fully democratic, legally constituted supporter group, affiliated to the Football Supporters Association and regulated by the FCA. We have a membership of thousands globally and represent the interests of Chelsea supporters with the club, the community, the media, and wider governance structures.

"Founded in 1905, Chelsea FC have been in the Premier League since it started in 1992, though of course, the club history goes a lot further back than that. A series of exciting, glamorous players last century like Woodward, Gallagher, Bentley, Greaves, Osgood, Cooke, Wilkins, Nevin, Gullit and Zola through to the Abramovich era and the likes of Terry, Lampard, Drogba, Hazard and Thiago Silva. Winners of major trophies in the 50s, 60s, 70s and 90s, and serial trophy winners over the past two decades, culminating in the two Champions League triumphs in the past decade that have placed the club at the very top echelon of world football.

"Chelsea have played at the same ground since its inception, one of the very few English top-flight clubs who can make that claim. Jimmy Greaves, one of the greatest goalscorers in English history, and a product of the youth system exclaimed “It is probably the greatest name in the world: Chelsea. You think about it. It conjures up the best part of the biggest city in the world. Chelsea... it's magical.”

"The club has long had a strong commitment to the local community. Through the initiatives of the Chelsea Foundation, to supporting past players, to the relationship with the nearby Brompton Cemetery, to the local cafes, pubs, restaurants which have always welcomed supporters.

"The famous Gianfranco Zola quote seems especially pertinent today. “All of us – teams, directors, managers – are passing through a football club. Supporters are there always. And they never forget.” An owner may be the temporary custodian of the club, but it is the supporters who are the constant presence, and we see it as imperative that supporter concerns are front and centre of owner priorities.

"The CST are seeking commitments on a number of fundamental issues from prospective buyers of the club. These include;

• The outstanding balance of the loan from the Club to Chelsea Pitch Owners should be forgiven, so that Stamford Bridge is secured by and for Chelsea’s supporters.

• The relevant recommendations of the 2021 Fan-led Review of Football Governance are implemented, namely:

o A golden share for fans to protect key items of club heritage;

o Consultation with supporters through the creation of a democratically elected shadow board;

• Continued support for Chelsea FC Women and the Chelsea Academy, both highly successful entities in their own right.

• A commitment from prospective owners to engage in regular, constructive dialogue with supporters on issues of supporter interest, including fair ticketing and stadium development.

• A commitment from prospective owners to continuing and building on the legacy of the Chelsea Foundation’s outstanding community work.

• A guarantee that there will be no attempts to exit existing sporting structures without the engagement of key stakeholders, with supporters at the forefront – this includes the European Super League.

"We would welcome the opportunity to meet prospective buyers as soon as practicable to discuss these and related issues, giving us the opportunity to understand bidder motivations and priorities and articulate the importance of effective supporter representation."

