The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) have penned an open letter to Todd Boehly and his consortium ahead of their £4.25 billion takeover.

Boehly and co are expected to be announced as the club's new owners' this week, with confirmation expected imminently, after they entered into a final and definitive agreement late last week to buy the club from Roman Abramovich.

In the near three month saga from when the club was put up for sale on March 2, talks have been held with all interested parties, including the Chelsea Supporters' Trust who have made their demands and requests clear from the off.

IMAGO / PA Images

Now the takeover is all but done, that was the 'easy' bit for Boehly and his team. It's now time to get into the day-to-day business of the club which has seen the CST write a letter regarding Ticketing, Supporter Representation, Protection of Club Heritage, Creation of a Shadow Board, Chelsea FC in the community and Medium term asks.

They congratulated Todd's group for becoming the new custodians but detailed supporter-related issues that they believe need attending to in the near future.

The CST wrote: "Congratulations on completing your takeover of Chelsea FC. We wish you every success as the custodian of our club and look forward to a long, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship between you and your team and Chelsea supporters.

"We have been very encouraged by our interactions with you over recent months, but the hard works starts now, and it is now time to deliver both on and off the pitch in build a successful, inclusive and forward-thinking club with the supporters at the forefront.

'The upcoming weeks and months may define supporter perceptions of your tenure at the club, and there are a number of supporter-related issues you will need to turn your attention to in the near future."

Full letter below:

