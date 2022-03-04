The Chelsea Supporters' Trust have released a statement outlining their demands to ensure the Club is safeguarded for the future once a takeover is completed,

After 19 years of ownership, the Roman Abramovich era is coming to an end after he confirmed in a statement on Wednesday night that he would be selling the Club amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, interest has surfaced to buy the Football Club, with several bids already being lodged to replace Abramovich.

IMAGO / PA Images

A sale will not be rushed, confirmed the American merchant bank Raine Group who are managing the sale.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust have now told prospective owners that they 'must engage supporters at the earliest opportunity and take steps to ensure the club is supporter orientated and sustainable'.

They have outlined several demands which state what has to be included in negotiations of a purchase of the Club.

- STARTS -

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust notes media reports that negotiations for the sale of Chelsea Football Club are moving at pace and that a deal may potentially be agreed within days. Securing the club’s future and supporting our supporters is paramount.

Prospective owners must engage supporters at the earliest opportunity and take steps to ensure the club is supporter orientated and sustainable.

As an immediate gesture of goodwill, negotiations for the purchase of the club must include:

1. The outstanding balance of the loan from the Club to Chelsea Pitch Owners should be forgiven, so that Stamford Bridge is secured by and for Chelsea’s supporters.

2. The relevant recommendations of the Fan-led Review of Football Governance report by Tracey Crouch are implemented, namely:

a. A golden share for fans to protect key items of club heritage;

b. Consultation with supporters through the creation of a democratically elected shadow board;

c. Continued support for Chelsea FC Women

3. A commitment from prospective owners to meet the CST at the earliest opportunity and to engage in regular, constructive dialogue with supporters on issues of supporter interest, including fair ticketing, and stadium development.

4. A commitment from prospective owners to continuing the legacy of the Chelsea Foundation’s community work.

5. A guarantee that there will be no attempts to exit existing sporting structures without the engagement of key stakeholders, with supporters at the forefront – this includes the “European Super League.”

We call on the Premier League, Football Association and Football Supporters Association to support the above demands.

This is an important juncture in demonstrating a commitment to improved governance in football, with communities and supporters at its heart.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust calls on all Chelsea supporters to join the CST, endorse the above aims and ensure our voice is heard.

TRUST IN OUR FUTURE

- ENDS -

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube