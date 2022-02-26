The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) has released a statement asking for 'urgent clarification' on what Roman Abramovich's decision to hand the stewardship over to the Foundation means for the Club.

It was announced on Saturday evening that the Russian-born was handing over the reigns to the trustees of the Chelsea Foundation, who would take over his vote as he relinquished any control and decision-making regarding the Blues.

"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

It came after uncertainty and calls by Labour MP Christ Bryant for the 55-year-old's ownership of Chelsea and assets to be barred and seized following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich has not yet been sanctioned by the UK Government and 'vehemently disputes reports' suggesting his alleged closeness to Vladimir Putin and Russia, as per the Guardian.

He also denied that he has does anything to merit sanctions being imposed against him.

But Abramovich has made the temporary decision, for how long for remains unclear, to step away from Chelsea to protect the Club from any uncertainty, as well as ensuring distraction to the players is kept to a minimum.

Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech will take over the decision-making on footballing matters, including transfers, contracts and the future of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust responded to the Club's statement asking for further 'urgent clarification' over the future of the Football Club.

A statement read: "The Chelsea Supporters' Trust is deeply saddened and shocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent loss of life.

"We now Mr Abramovich's statement (26.2.22) and are seeking urgent clarification on what this statement means for the running of Chelsea FC.

"The CST board are ready to work with the trustees of The Chelsea Foundation in order to ensure the long-term interests of the club and supporters.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine."

