The Chelsea Supporters Trust have released a statement after meeting with late bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he attempts to purchase the club.

Ratcliffe submitted an 11th-hour bid to buy the club on the same day as the Raine Group announced their preferred bidder, Todd Boehly's consortium, to take over as owner from Roman Abramovich.

Taking to Twitter, the Chelsea Supporters Trust have released a statement regarding the meeting and takeover of the club.

They confirmed: "Today (5 May), representatives of the Chelsea Supporters' Trust board met with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's team at Ineos. This followed brief discussions held between the CST and Sir Jim himself over the weekend."

However, the Trust admitted that they are concerned about the timescale of a sale, with Chelsea needing to be sold before their government licence to operate under Abramovich expires on 31st May.

“Regardless of the potential merits of the bid – on which we make no further comment – the CST outlined our concerns regarding Ineos’ ability to complete the purchase of Chelsea Football Club before the 31 May deadline," they continued.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“This is particularly so given, by their own admission, they are outside of the process and have been, according to reports, ‘rejected out of hand’ by Raine. We would welcome further discussion in the event that this situation changes.

“It is essential that the sale of Chelsea FC is completed swiftly and transparently. We urge the current ownership, Raine and the UK Government to ensure this happens.

“Any delay to this process could risk the future of Chelsea FC – all parties must ensure the sustainability and future of the club is safeguarded."

The CST concluded by stating that they are hopeful an agreement can be struck soon, after Boehly's group entered exclusive talks.

“We are hopeful that an agreement with prospective owners will be struck soon, and we look forward to engaging on the implementation of our expectations immediately once an agreement has been confirmed."

The Trust also stated that the proceeds from the sale must go to the victims of the war in Ukraine, as was initially stated.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube