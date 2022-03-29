Chelsea Supporters Trust Release Statement Regarding Ticket Sales During Takeover Process

The Chelsea Supporters Trust have released a statement regarding ticket sales as Blues members are not allowed to attend home Premier League matches, only season ticket holders can.

However, Chelsea supporters can purchase away Premier League tickets as well attend Champions League and FA Cup matches.

This has led to wide-spread criticism as no further match tickets for Premier League games at Stamford Bridge will be available to purchase.

Now, the Chelsea Supporters Trust have released a statement, expresisng their disappointment with Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston regarding the issue.

Taking to Twitter, the Chelsea Supporters Trust released the following statement: "We welcome the announcement made by Chelsea with regard to ticket sales as a step in the right direction. However, we still believe further amends must be made to the special licence so as not to punish supporters.

"Since our meeting with the Sports Minister, Nigel Huddleston MP & DCMS officials on 10th March, the Chelsea Supporters' Trust has written to the Minister more than once, including calling for: their support for the implementation of the recommendations of the Fan Led Review in any sale of Chelsea FC, including a golden share for fans; the Government to work with Chelsea FC to ensure that supporters are not punished and allow members to buy tickets for all games for the rest of the season.

"The Chelsea Supporters' Trust is deeply disappointed that we are yet to receive any response from the Sports Minister, Nigel Huddleston on these pressing issues.

"During our meeting, he assured Chelsea supporters, that "fans should not be punished" - we therefore call upon the Government to provide clarity and rectify this situation with regard to ticketing as a matter of urgency.

"The Government must also note the impact the terms of the special licence have had on dozens of ordinary people's livelihoods & local businesses who have lost work as a result - and we once again call for all parties to ensure that

the sale of Chelsea FC is swift and transparent, to minimise the uncertainty to these individuals and all Chelsea supporters.

"The sale of Chelsea FC is a real opportunity for Government to step up and prove it is serious about improving football governance.

"The Government, the Raine Group and Chelsea FC must ensure that the sale is conducted with the best interests of supporters at heart, and includes safeguards to protect the club's heritage through a golden share, greater supporter representation, waiving the loan to the Chelsea Pitch Owners, and a commitment to upholding the inclusive values of Chelsea FC and the diversity of its global supporter base."

Once Chelsea are sold and no longer under the stewardship of Roman Abramovich, they will be allowed to return to business as usual but this is not likely to happen until the end of April.

