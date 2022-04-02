The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) does not believe the Ricketts family taking over is currently in the best interests of the football club.

After the Ricketts family, backed by Ken Griffin, made the shortlist of four to proceed to the next stage of the Chelsea takeover, anger has grown among the fanbase.

Protests and banners have been organised for display when Chelsea face Brentford on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel backed the supporters who don't want the Ricketts to take over from Roman Abramovich following comments made by family members in the past.

"You have to face the consequences if you are responsible for these kind of quotes," said the Chelsea head coach.

"You have to face the consequences. If one of the consequences is the fans do a protest or give their opinions you have to deal with it.

"I hope it'll not disturb the team and the fans who support remember we've a team who is challenging in three competitions in a crucial moment of the season and don’t distract them in their approach to the stadium or in the stadium during the game."



The CST sent out a survey to its members regarding the Ricketts family and 77 per cent are not in favour of the family, which has left the Trust in the position of not believing it's currently in the best interests of the Club for the Chicago Cubs owners' bid to be successful.

What the CST said

In a statement released on Saturday morning, it read: "Last week, the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust stated that the Ricketts family must urgently and publicly address supporter concerns – especially with regard to inclusivity, given both past and recent statements by members of the family. We also committed to surveying our members as to their confidence and support in the Ricketts family’s bid for Chelsea FC.

"Yesterday (1 April) we conducted a snap survey of our membership. We asked our membership whether, based on information in the public domain as of 1 April, they had confidence that the Ricketts family would run an inclusive and successful club, and we asked whether they supported the Ricketts family’s bid. Our members have given a clear message in this regard.

"72% of those who responded do not currently have confidence

that the Ricketts family would run an inclusive and successful club, with 5% of respondents believing they would.

"Similarly, 77% of members who responded do not support the Ricketts family's bid for Chelsea FC and 3% of respondents are in support.

"It is essential that the new owners of Chelsea FC have the confidence of the supporter base and demonstrate an understanding of the values that we stand for. At present, it is clear that our membership neither supports nor has confidence in the Ricketts family’s bid for the club. This is reflective of wider concerns articulated by large, vocal sections of Chelsea’s supporter base.

"The CST Board is guided by our membership, and thus we do not currently believe it is in the best interests of our members for the Ricketts family's bid to succeed.

"We await further public detail from the Ricketts family on concrete steps they will take to address the well-documented concerns of Chelsea supporters. Should the Ricketts publicly set out clear and detailed plans on how they will address support concerns, we may survey our members again in the next week."

