Chelsea Take Action Following Racist Incident Against Spurs

Chelsea have now confirmed that they have identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely from attending Stamford Bridge.

The video went viral on social media last week after the Blues were held to a draw against rivals Tottenham Hotspur. It seemed from the video that the abuse was aimed at Heung-Min Son.

The club released a statement on Thursday, saying that they were "Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so-called ‘fans’, which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters." 

"We are investigating the incident and, if identified, this individual will face the strongest action".

In a statement released today, Chelsea wrote on social media: 

"Following our statement this week on racist abuse at the Tottenham game last Sunday, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely."

