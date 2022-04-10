Skip to main content
Chelsea Takeover Battle Remains 'Four Horse Race' Ahead of Bid Deadline

The battle to buy Chelsea is 'very much a four horse race' as bidders prepare their final offers ahead of the April 14 deadline.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group, Stephen Pagliuca, Todd Boehly's consortium and Sir Martin Broughton's consortium all have until next week to submit their final bids.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the race to buy Chelsea remains between the four parties as it is labelled a 'four horse race'.

imago1010656816h (1)

The remaining four bidders have been improving their offers in hopes of seeing their bids accepted to take over from Roman Abramovich.

The Russian was sanctioned by the United Kingdom Government and this has seen Chelsea operate under restricted terms as they look to complete a swift deal.

It is thought that a new owner will be in place by May as the Blues look to end the season strong and plan for the future.

The final bidders will likely know if they are successful when the Club present the preferred offer to the Government on April 18.

imago1009355678h

Boehly's consortium and the Ricketts Family Investment Group will offer fans a golden share in the Club, with all bidders looking to redevelop the stadium.

Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert, both involved in the Ricketts bid, have also spoken openly for the first time as they outlined their ambitions if they are successful in purchasing Chelsea.

Pagliuca attended Chelsea's 6-0 triumph over Southampton as he also met with stakeholders as he prepares his final proposal whilst Broughton has recently handed guarantees to Chelsea pitch owners in his consortioum's bid.

It remains to be seen as to who is leading the way, in the bid which has now been described as a 'four horse race'.

