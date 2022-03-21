Skip to main content
Chelsea: Feeling That US Consortium Will Win Takeover Bid

A US based consortium looks likely to win the bid to seal a takeover of Chelsea, according to reports.

The deadline has passed for bids to be submitted the Raine Group, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale of the club. 

After the deadline of 9pm (UK) on Friday, Raine have been reviewing all bids with a view to whittling it down to a shortlist of three to four names by the end of play Tuesday

There have been many claims of who could potentially lead the race. However in reality, no parties have been offered any indication over who will be shortlisted to proceed to the next stage of the takeover process.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, even the new owner is not yet known by anybody, 'there are feelings around the process that a United States consortium will win'. 

This will offer a boost to the Todd Boehly's consortium, as well as the Ricketts family and the solo bid from Woody Johnson. 

Boehly will be even more confident after it was reported that contenders with experience of owning sports teams would be the preferred option for Raine and Chelsea. But, that did not rule out other bidders entirely.

The Saudi Media Group, Nick Candy, Sir Martin Broughton and various other parties have all made bids and are waiting to learn if they have been successful or not.

There remains several bidders who have remained private, with a consortium led by Centricus becoming the latest bidder to go public, who are claimed to have a lodged an offer which would value Chelsea in excess of £3 billion.

