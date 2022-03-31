Chelsea Takeover: Ken Griffin’s ‘Money Guy’ Role Revealed in Ricketts Family Bid

Ken Griffin, who is part of the Ricketts family bid for Chelsea Football Club, is said to be the 'money guy' should they be successful in buying the club.

The Blues are in the process of being taken over by new owners, with Roman Abramovich putting the club up for sale at the beginning of March.

One of the bidders heavily linked with a potentially successful acquisition is the Ricketts family, who are said to be on a shortlist devised by Raine Group.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per Matt Slater, should the Ricketts family be the eventual new owners of the club, Griffin will be seen as the 'money guy' in their plans.

He has also been described as 'a significant silent partner' as they await the next steps of the process.

It was revealed earlier in the month that Griffin had joined the Ricketts as part of their bid for the west London side, with the former being a hedge fund multibillionaire.

Their bid for the World and European Champions was also said to be 'well in excess of' $3 billion as they looked to mount a competitive offer amid other interested parties.

IMAGO / PA Images

However there has been recent controversy surrounding their bid for Chelsea, with other parties believing that the Ricketts family have been given 'preferential treatment' throughout the process.

This comes after reports that Chairman Bruce Buck attended a meeting with Paul Canoville and Tom Ricketts.

One adviser from an unnamed party said: "If they want the Ricketts family to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, just tell the rest of us now and spare us what is an awful lot of hard work."

