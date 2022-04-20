Chelsea and Raine have requested more information from the three shortlisted bidders as they look to gather as much information as possible before selecting a preferred bidder, according to reports.

The groups led by Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca all made the next stage of the process and submitted their final bids last week.

They were joined by the Ricketts Family Investment Group in the final four, but they withdrew at the final minute due to not submitting a final bid having made the shortlist as a result of issues with the structure and composition of their proposal.

It had been hoped that a preferred bidder would be selected this week ahead of them being taking to the Government for approval.

But like the final offer deadline that was extended, the wait to learn the preferred bidder could drag on too, according to the Telegraph.

They report that the three bidders left in the process have provided the club with further details on their improved offers after Raine went back to them asking questions and seeking greater detail on some of their business plans and forecasts.

As it stands, the bidders have been given no indication on when they are likely to find out who has won the race to buy Chelsea.

It's reported that with the extra information being requested, it is still unclear if there will be a delay in the club's decision to announce a preferred bidder as they look to gather as much information as possible to pick the best bidder possible.

Thomas Tuchel had no update to give on Tuesday afternoon when asked about the ownership situation, while Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck remain aware of the 'responsibility on their shoulders in helping to pick the new owners and shape Chelsea’s future'.

