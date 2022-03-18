Chelsea Takeover Live: Interested Buyers Ready Final Bids Ahead of 9pm Deadline

Parties interested in buying Chelsea have until 9pm on Friday evening (March 18) to place their final bids to purchase the Club.

The Raine Group, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale, extended the deadline to Friday for bids to be lodged ahead of a quick sale following the UK Government’s sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea have, and are, been operating under a special licence which has seen their spending limited as a result of Abramovich’s assets, including Chelsea, being frozen.

Spending has been effectively frozen at Chelsea, with the licence banning merchandise and ticket sales, however players and staff are still allowed to be paid despite the finances being all but frozen.

Chelsea are hoping to get a sale over the line in the coming weeks in order to get the licence lifted so normal order can be restored. The current licence is valid until May 31, three days after Chelsea’s, potential, final fixture of the 2021/22 season - the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

Over 200 parties are claimed to be interested about buying Chelsea from Abramovich, with many bidders already going public with their bids. As per Goal, the Blues are believed to currently have 27 options of who they could potentially sell the Club to.

The Swiss-American consortium led by Todd Boehly, featuring Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein, as well as Daniel Finkleman and Barbara Chacone who would be non-executives, have placed a bid in the region of £2.5 billion.

British property tycoon Nick Candy, also a Chelsea fan, is leading a consortium to buy the Blues, while Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe have joined up to lead a group in a bid to buy the club, who they are also supporters of.

A Saudi-backed group, the Saudi Media Group, are believed to be the current highest bidders as they submitted an offer of £2.7 billion earlier this week.

Other UK and US investors have lodged interest and time is running out for interest to be acted on ahead of the 9pm deadline.

It has been reported that Raine Group will narrow the bids down to two or three preferred offers early next week.

As developments and events unfold throughout Friday, Absolute Chelsea will have it all covered in our live blog below (refresh for updates - latest from top):

09:50: Some 'want Chelsea to pay' for years of unfair advantage with 'soreness' over Newcastle United takeover

According to Miguel Delaney, there is still 'soreness' over the Newcastle United takeover and some 'want Chelsea to pay' for what is seen as years of unfair advantage.

09:50: 'Substance' to interest from Saudi Groups but Newcastle United owners 'dubious' Chelsea takeover will happen

According to Miguel Delaney, there is substance to interest in Chelsea from the Saudi Research and Media Group but sources close to the Public Investment Fund - who own Newcastle United - are dubious it will happen.

09:50: Todd Boehy consortium 'confident' in bid

As per Miguel Delaney, Todd Boehly's consortium are confident in their bid to purchase Chelsea. There is an optimism they have the best all-round offer, right up to fan involvement.

However, other well-placed sources urge more caution, and say to look away from where the noise is coming from as they insist other interested parties have not come to light because they don't fel the need to play it out in public.

09:00: John Terry-led 'True Blue' consortium attempts to secure 10% stake in Chelsea

According to Nizaar Kinsella, John Terry and former women’s star Claire Rafferty are fronting up a £250 million consortium called True Blue in an attempt to buy a 10 percent stake in Chelsea.

David Meller, alongside his son Jonathan, Harley Kisberg, and Stanford Loudon are among fellow fans and founding members fronting a consortium to purchase the stake.

The bid promises a high tech approach, allowing supporters, players and former staff to buy fan tokens for upwards of £100 in exchange for voting rights.

09:00: Good Morning Blues

We're underway on 'Takeover Deadline Day', with bidders set to submit their final proposals to purchase the Club.

