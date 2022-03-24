Chelsea Takeover Live: Raine Make Shortlist Decision for Preferred Bidders

Raine have made their decisions on who has made the shortlist of preferred bidders to takeover Chelsea.

After the Friday deadline passed and bidders anxiously waited to learn their fate, the American merchant bank has started to deliver the outcomes to the respective bidders over whether or not they have been successful to reach the next stage of the takeover process.

Raine hope to complete a sale of the club by the end of April, looking to select a preferred bidder by the second week of next month to take to the Government.

Once that is done and the Government approve the preferred takeover bidder, they will then undergo the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test before a takeover can be confirmed.

Follow below for live updates as the shortlist decisions are notified to the bidders (refresh for updates):

16:47: Several not shortlisted

As per Mark Kleinman, Aethel Partners, Woody Johnson, Saudi Media Group and Muhsin Bayrak have all not made the final shortlist.

16:43: Ricketts family in

As per Ben Jacobs, the Ricketts family have made the cut and are on the shortlist of preferred bidders.

16:33: Saudi Media Group miss out

The Saudi Media Group have not made the cut, as per Jacob Steinberg.

They are said to be disappointed with the decision and the lack of explanation as to why it has not been considered, adds Nizaar Kinsella.

It is now thought, as per Nizaar Kinsella, that Todd Boehly's consortium, the Ricketts family and Sir Michael Broughton's joint bid with Lord Sebastian Coe rank as the favourites to take over at Stamford Bridge.

