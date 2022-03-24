Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Takeover: Nick Candy Not Shortlisted By Raine as Ricketts Make Approach Over Possible Joint-Venture

Nick Candy hasn't been shortlisted by Raine to proceed to the next stage of the Chelsea takeover process. 

The Chelsea supporter and property developer has not made the cut, as per the Athletic, as the American merchant bank begins to whittle down the bids to find their final shortlist. 

Candy, who was backed by South Korean firms Hana Financial and C&P Sports Group to form the 'Blue Football Consortium'.

However, they have not been successful and join the list of many who have been rejected, including Aethel Partners, Woody Johnson, Saudi Media Group, Muhsin Bayrak and most recently, Centricus. 

imago1010575597h

The Mail added Centricus' name to the rejected list. But as Todd Boehly and the Sir Martin Broughton consortiums look likely to make the final shortlist, other parties have been encouraged by Raine 'to merge and pool their efforts in an attempt to secure a bigger fee that will also be politically acceptable to the government'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And Candy has been approached by the several parties including the Ricketts family, who have fallen behind in the race after their historical comments, about a possible joint venture with talks continuing on Thursday night.

imago1010479635h

As per the Telegraph, it is believed the Ricketts family's offer has dropped behind those of Boehly and Broughton even if they are part of the confirmed shortlist.

But following last Friday's deadline, Raine are still to communicate the final shortlist which has caused 'huge frustration' among a number of bidders, with some labelling the process 'a farce'.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010169060h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could be in Transfer Battle for Tyrick Mitchell

By Rob Calcutt29 minutes ago
imago1010523325h
News

Roman Abramovich Allowed to Pump £30 Million Into Chelsea Despite Sanctions From UK Government

By Rob Calcutt59 minutes ago
imago1010787764h
News

'I Needed Some Time' - Hakim Ziyech Speaks on Adapting to Chelsea System

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010479508h (3)
News

Ricketts Family Offer for Chelsea 'Weakened' Amid Raine Group Shortlist Decision

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010787824h
News

'A Really Good Way' - Hakim Ziyech Praises Thomas Tuchel for How he Implements Ideas at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago0077529387h
News

Nick Candy Bid for Chelsea to Not Expected to Make Raine Group Shortlist

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010700196h
News

'All my Life I Have Wanted to Play' - Marcos Alonso Reveals Dream of Playing in La Liga

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1004286174h (3)
News

Todd Boehly Consortium Revealed as Preferred Bidder for Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago