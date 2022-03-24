Chelsea Takeover: Nick Candy Not Shortlisted By Raine as Ricketts Make Approach Over Possible Joint-Venture

Nick Candy hasn't been shortlisted by Raine to proceed to the next stage of the Chelsea takeover process.

The Chelsea supporter and property developer has not made the cut, as per the Athletic, as the American merchant bank begins to whittle down the bids to find their final shortlist.

Candy, who was backed by South Korean firms Hana Financial and C&P Sports Group to form the 'Blue Football Consortium'.

However, they have not been successful and join the list of many who have been rejected, including Aethel Partners, Woody Johnson, Saudi Media Group, Muhsin Bayrak and most recently, Centricus.

The Mail added Centricus' name to the rejected list. But as Todd Boehly and the Sir Martin Broughton consortiums look likely to make the final shortlist, other parties have been encouraged by Raine 'to merge and pool their efforts in an attempt to secure a bigger fee that will also be politically acceptable to the government'.

And Candy has been approached by the several parties including the Ricketts family, who have fallen behind in the race after their historical comments, about a possible joint venture with talks continuing on Thursday night.

As per the Telegraph, it is believed the Ricketts family's offer has dropped behind those of Boehly and Broughton even if they are part of the confirmed shortlist.

But following last Friday's deadline, Raine are still to communicate the final shortlist which has caused 'huge frustration' among a number of bidders, with some labelling the process 'a farce'.

