Chelsea Takeover: Only 'Hard Deadline' Is May 31 as Blues Await New Owners

Chelsea are awaiting the confirmation of their new owners with the preferred bidder to still be selected but no 'hard deadline' has been set amid the May 31 Government deadline, according to reports.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March, just before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

As a result interested parties have made their bids for the club with Raine Group, the merchant bank overseeing the sale, deciding a shortlist of three bidders for the next stages.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per Alistair Magowan, sources have said that the only 'hard deadline' that has been set is May 31, the date of the end of the Government license.

A new owner will be hoped to be in before the end of the season, however as the current campaign nears its end, it becomes unlikelier by the day.

Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca are all leading bids for the club, with a sale hoping to be completed within the next few weeks.

Reports last week suggested that Pagliuca's bid would be eliminated from the process, but this suggestion has been denied by Raine Group and a preferred bidder could still be selected by the end of the month.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed after their win against West Ham on Sunday that he is looking forward to the takeover being completed.

"It would be ideal but you cannot pull grass and it grows faster. We wish for it but we have to deal with the reality and the reality is that at the moment, sanctions are still in place and the situation is not clear for next season.

"So we try for the last weeks to focus on what we can influence and this will be the next match."

