Chelsea Takeover: Stephen Pagliuca Makes 'Lifetime' Promise & Commitment

Shortlisted Chelsea bidder Stephen Pagliuca has made a lifetime promise should he win the race to buy the club.

Pagliuca and his consortium were included in the final four shortlist by Raine, the US merchant bank overseeing the sale, and Chelsea. 

That list was reduced to three after the Ricketts Family Investment Group withdrew in the closing stages before final bids were made by last Thursday. 

The details of Pagliuca's bid has emerged gradually as they eye a £2.5 billion takeover of the current World and European champions. 

Pagliuca, who also owns a stake in Serie A side Atalanta, is backed by several investors and has now pledged his 'lifetime' commitment to Chelsea if they are selected as the new owners, as has partner Larry Tanenbaum.

What Stephen Pagliuca said

Talking to Sky News, Pagliuca admitted: "Larry and I have known each other for over 20 years and we are committed to this being a lifetime ownership. It is a long-term commitment that both families want to make."

He continued: "Incorporating a broad spectrum of fan perspectives will be a fundamental part of our stewardship if successful.

"It was heartening to see the passion from the groups, on individual matters important to them, but also the common issues on which they sought clarity: mainly providing comfort on investment in the first team squads, ongoing investment in the academy, expanding the excellent work in the community, and the future redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

"These are all stated key pillars of our bid and vision for Chelsea FC.

"Larry and I have enjoyed similar achievements with our respective clubs to date, and we believe these achievements carry more weight than words.

"We are able to back-up our intentions with real credentials and that credibility and validation is important to us."

What Larry Tanenbaum said

He added: "I view the opportunity to acquire this iconic football club as an incredible one to invest in one of the premier teams in the world's most prestigious soccer league. My goal, and that of Steve, would be to own Chelsea for decades to come.

"Fans want championships and cups, and the best experience in their own home stadium.

"Steve and I are dedicated to, and will deliver, both."

