Chelsea Takeover: Raine's Requests to Shortlisted Bidders Revealed

The Raine Group's requests to the shortlisted Chelsea bidders for further information regarding their takeover bids for the club have been revealed. 

The US merchant bank overseeing the sale of the club whittled down its shortlist which sees a running of three after the Ricketts Family Investment Group withdrew hours prior to the bid deadline. 

Over the weekend, more information was given to Raine after they went back to all three parties asking questions and seeking greater detail on some of their business plans and forecasts.

imago1010993874h (3)

The preferred bidder was expected to be selected this week, however Sky News claim it is now between now and the end of the month for a decision to be made. 

As detailed and reported by Ben Jacobs, here is a breakdown of the three bidders and Raine's requests of the trio, with all the bids 'quite different' but strong in their own right.

1. Todd Boehly's bid

This is unclear what they were asked, unlike their other two competitors, however it's reported that this bid has the 'most concrete and expansive plans' for the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

2. Sir Martin Broughton's bid 

The Sir Martin Broughton-led consortium for was asked to provide a timescale for how quickly Joshua Harris and David Blitzer could offload their Crystal Palace shares. 

No delays would be expected if they were to win the race with Palace fully cooperative. 

They have 'big plans' for Academy and Women’s team growth.

3. Stephen Pagliuca's bid

The Stephen Pagliuca-led bid for Chelsea sees the development of Stamford Bridge as not just improving the stadium, but allowing it to be multi-functional - more than just football. 

In an interview with Sky News, they made a lifelong promise if they were to win the race to buy Chelsea, saying: "Larry (Tanenbaum) and I have known each other for over 20 years and we are committed to this being a lifetime ownership. It is a long-term commitment that both families want to make."

