Chelsea Takeover: What's Next After Raine Confirm Shortlist of Boehly, Broughton, Ricketts & Pagliuca

Raine Group has 'confirmed' its four-man shortlist to buy Chelsea after whittling down the bids and the next steps are set to take place to decide the new owner of the Club.

The Boehly family were the first to be notified of their successful offer as they made their way on to the shortlist. Sir Martin Broughton's camp were the next, while the Ricketts family just made the cut despite backlash following anti-muslim comments before Stephen Pagliuca was confirmed as the final bidder.

They have all got through the first phase of the bidding process and one of those shortlisted will more than likely be the next owner of Chelsea, taking over from Roman Abramovich.

The shortlisted bids will now be looked into in greater detail and background checks on everyone involved in the process will occur including investigating where their money comes from.

It was earlier confirmed that the Chelsea board, including Marina Granovskaia, Bruce Buck, David Barnard and Eugene Tenenbaum will ultimately decide who owns the Club in the future. Raine Group are not said to be making the choice and are simply advising on the process.

The idea is to have a clear view and do 'due diligence' on the potential future owners of Chelsea FC.

They will review the four parties before deciding on its preferred bidder, then taking them to the Government for approval where Chelsea will also apply for a new licence from the Government, hoping to lift the restrictions placed on the Club.

The UK Government will ensure that no money goes to sanctioned owner Abramovich, with the proceeds of the sale to go into a frozen account or to charity, most likely to benefit victims of the Ukranian war.

After Government approval, the preferred bidder will undergo, and must pass the Premier League Owners’ and Directors’ Test before being listed as the new owner of Chelsea.

Should the process run smoothly, a deal is hoped to be sealed by the end of April despite it previously being reported that Chelsea wanted to have a new owner in place by the Brentford match.



