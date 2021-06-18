Chelsea Target Aleksander Isak Praises Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic

Could the two former Dortmund men link up at Chelsea?

Chelsea target Aleksander Isak was a former teammate of Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund and was full of praise for the American when speaking about the winger back in 2019.

According to reports, Chelsea have joined the race for the Swedish striker who is impressing at the European Championships.

Isak was on the books with the Chelsea man and European Champion Pulisic during his time at Dortmund, and also had a close relationship with Jadon Sancho.

Isak has had a fantastic season, leading to being named Young Player of the Season in Spain. Photo by Maria Jose Segovia / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

A few years ago it seemed like Pulisic, Isak and Sancho would make up a bright attacking trio in the future for the German club. Pulisic emerged as a starter for Dortmund in the 2016-17 season, breaking onto the scene under Thomas Tuchel. Jadon Sancho broke through a year later and Isak broke the transfer record for an Allsvenkan player after signing for Dortmund in 2017.

However, all three have gone their separate ways as Pulisic left for Chelsea, where he'd go on to win the Champions League under former boss Tuchel. Jadon Sancho remained at Dortmund despite constant links with the Premier League. Finally, Isak is currently plying his trade in La Liga at Real Sociedad after a successful loan spell at Willem II in the Eredivisie and has looked sharp at the European Championships.

What did Isak say about Pulisic?

As per Goal, Isak opened up on his relationship with Pulisic and Jadon Sancho whilst in Germany.

"We all played together for a while and they are good friends. Unfortunately, I didn't play so much at the time, but those two are good players and they're doing big things," Isak told reporters.

"Of course, I'm following them. We all went separate ways in the end, but I enjoy seeing them play week in and week out."

What did Isak say when joining Real Sociedad?

"I felt like this was the best option for me and the club showed the most interest in buying me. That's why I came here.

"You have a lot of young players. It's one of the youngest average teams in La Liga and that's so important that the club plays us and allows us to develop. It's important."

With the youngster putting emphasis on joining a team which gave young players a chance, it appears that Isak would slot right into this Chelsea squad.

