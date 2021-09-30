'It Was a Tough Game' - Federico Chiesa Comments After Chelsea Clash

September 30, 2021
Publish date:

Chelsea Target Federico Chiesa Reacts to Juventus Clash in Champions League

Author:

Chelsea target and Juventus player Federico Chiesa has reacted to Wednesday night's Champions League clash between the two sides.

The Blues lost 1-0 to the Old Lady in Turin, inflicting their second defeat of the season after last weekend's disappointing result against Manchester City. 

They now find themselves in second in Group H of the competition. 

1006964566

In an interview with Amazon Prime Video Sport Italy via Football.London, Chiesa expressed his thoughts on the game.

He said: "It was a tough game, Chelsea were very good in possession."

The Italian scored the only goal of the match at the Allianz Stadium, getting onto the scoresheet after just 11 seconds of the second half.

Despite starting the game strongly, the Blues experienced the same difficulties they had against City and they failed to create many chances going forward.

1006964490

Chiesa's finish was only his second of the season but his 26 goal contributions in the previous campaign, as well as an impressive Euro 2020, saw him linked with a move to the Blues during the transfer window.

He added: "We showed the Juve spirit, we started with a module then we tried to change to look for depth and attack the spaces and we succeeded."

Despite reverting back to their trusted 3-4-3 formation, Chelsea were unable to respond to the host's early second half goal.

They had a late flurry of chances to try and find an equaliser but Juventus remained strong and secured themselves the win.

The Blues next play on Saturday against Southampton at home in the Premier League.

