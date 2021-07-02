Chelsea Target Sends Message to Outgoing Blues Star Following Loan Switch

The West Ham midfielder is reportedly on Thomas Tuchel's wishlist heading into next season as the German boss looks to revamp his squad to mount a sustained title challenge.

Currently away with England at the European Championships, Rice had a great season with the Hammers as he helped them secure Europa League qualification for the first time since 2016.

Rice has been on the west London side's radar for more than a year, and could be on his way to Stamford Bridge a few years after he was let go by the club's academy.

Following the confirmation of Billy Gilmour's season-long loan switch to Norwich City on Friday, Rice took to social media and sent his best wishes the young Scot ahead of the new season,

It has been reported recently that Rice has reportedly rejected two contract offers from West Ham and that has given the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United renewed hope in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Tuchel is a big fan of the midfielder and is a 'key target' for the Champions League winners this summer. West Ham have maintained that their star midfielder is not for the sale, but it is believed that David Moyes' side value Rice at around £100 million.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rice is 'interested' in listening to any offers submitted for him, and would be 'disappointed' if West Ham refuse to sanction a sale if a club puts a bid in the region of £60million on the table.

However, it has emerged that Rice will not hand in a transfer request or try and force his way out of West Ham, where his existing deal runs till 2024, with an option of extending his stay at the London Stadium for an additional 12 months.

West Ham are yet to receive an official bid for Rice, but it remains to be seen if they would be willing to cash in on him if a suitor offers an irrefutable amount of money, even a number close to their valuation of their man.

