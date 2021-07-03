Chelsea Target Spinazzola Suffers Major Injury Blow at Euro 2020

The wing-back has been the stand-out player at this summers European Championships but injury has ended his tournament early.

Chelsea target and Italy Euro 2020 star Leonardo Spinazzola suffered a major injury blow as the left-sided player was stretchered off during Italy's victory over Belgium in the semi-finals of the European Championships.

Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Italy progressed as they came out 2-1 victors over the Beligians.

However, it was not all good news for the Italians as they lost one of their key performers and here's how it could affect Chelsea's summer move for the player.

As per Sky Sport Italia, via Fabrizio Romano, Spinazzola broke his Achilles tendon and will be out for many months.

This news is no doubt a blow to the Azzurri, who have relied on Spinazzola to create chances down their left hand-side.

The Roma man has had a fine tournament so far, picking up the Man of the Match award against Turkey and Austria.

Chelsea have been linked with the Italian as the club could look to sell duo Marcos Alonso and Emerson, with the Blues being reported as 'favourites' for Spinazzola.

However, with the wing-back set to be out for months there is no chance for him to complete a Chelsea medical, even if terms were set to be agreed so the Blues could look elsewhere if either of Alonso or Emerson were to depart.

Emerson is the likely replacement for Spinazzola and featured for the last ten minutes as he replaced the wing-back.

It has been reported that the Chelsea man is set to take matters into his own hands to secure a move away from London this summer and the injury could help Emerson put himself in the shop window as he is in line to play the semi-final of Euro 2020.

Inter Milan, Lazio and Napoli are all interested in the Italian, who will be looking to impress in the final stages of the tournament.

