Chelsea target Timo Werner hails Premier League 'most interesting league'

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has revealed that he believes that the Premier League is the most interesting league in the world.

The 23-year-old is currently residing with Leipzig in Germany, but has been linked with a move abroad in January, including a move to England.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with the German striker, who has bagged 18 goals and six assists in 17 games in the Bundesliga this season already.

Speaking to German outlet Bild, Werner revealed that the Premier League is the 'most interesting' league in the world.

"The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say. There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there."

However, Timo Werner has ruled out a move this month away from Leipzig this month, who are currently top of the Bundesliga by two points.

"As of now I have no desire to look for a move elsewhere," the 23-year-old said on his short-term future.

Chelsea are reportedly going to wait until the summer to land Werner alongside Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

RB Leipzig's Sporting Director Markus Kroesche admitted he can't see the 23-year-old leaving.

Speaking to Sky in Germany, he said: "Timo [Werner] just extended his contract with us which means that it is our intention, on Timo's part and ours, that we are committed on working together during the next couple of years.

"I can't come up with many reasons why he should leave."

