Team News: N'Golo Kante and Willian in squad; Ruben Loftus-Cheek out

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of the Heads Up FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday.

The Blues will face the Gunners at Wembley on Saturday 1 August in the Heads Up FA Cup final, with both Frank Lampard and Mikel Arteta aiming to clinch their first pieces of silver in charge of their respective clubs. 

Lampard confirmed the team news for the Blues on Friday afternoon which will see Ruben Loftus-Cheek miss out, while N'Golo Kante and Willian will both return to the side. 

"N'Golo Kante and Willian are in the squad, so we will see if they are fit enough to be in the starting XI.

chelsea-fc-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league (10)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has got a small problem which he picked up yesterday so he is out of the game."

Lampard is expected to match Arsenal up with a back-three as he did against Manchester United in the semi-final victory at Wembley.

Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic are set to continue in the Blues attack, as is Mason Mount who netted from a free-kick for Chelsea on the final day of the Premier League season as they clinched Champions League football.

Willy Caballero is also set to be given the nod by Lampard, although he remained coy on the 'difficult choice' of his selection for Saturday's final.

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Heads Up FA Cup final - who will come out on top at Wembley?

